Court Drops All Criminal Charges Against Jussie Smollett

All charges against actor and empire star, Jussie Smollett for allegedly faking a racist and homophobic attack have been reportedly dropped.

Smollett attorneys, Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes, released a statement via Buzzfeed confirming that their client’s record have been wiped clean.

According to the statement, he was “vilified” as a victim as a result of an apparent rush to judgement. “It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result. Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career.”

Recall that, Smollett was reportedly involved in an attack in which two perpetrators yelled racial and homophobic slurs at the Empire actor, beat him, and poured a chemical on him.

The Chicago police department arrested two brothers in connection to the crime, but later discovered that they were co-conspirators with Smollett in staging the attack. Smollett was then arrested. He pleaded not guilty.

However, on Tuesday morning all 16 felony counts were reportedly dropped and Smollett will surrender his $10,000 bond. He will apparently instead perform community service, but the case will not move forward.

BREAKING: Jussie Smollett's lawyer confirm "all criminal charges against him were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him." pic.twitter.com/VYCvi6Vnjf — Tasneem N (@TasneemN) March 26, 2019