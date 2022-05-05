Court Jails Pastor For Life For Defiling Friend’s Under Age Twins

A 54-year-old Pastor, Michael Oliseh, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling his friend’s 12-year-old twin daughters.

The cleric was sentenced on Wednesday by an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court.

The prosecution said the offences violated Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Justice Abiola Soladoye, while delivering eer judgment described Oliseh, the assistant Pastor of the Anointed Chosen Vessel Ministry in Okota, Lagos, as a serial rapist, who defiled two underaged daughters of his friend.

The judge held that the prosecution had convincingly proved the charges of defilement against Oliseh beyond any reasonable doubt.

She subsequently sentenced Oliseh to life imprisonment on the two-count bordering on defilement.

She said, “The testimony of the defendant portrayed him as a serial rapist who took turns to defile the survivors.

“What a disloyal and untrustworthy pastor, who shamelessly and audaciously had sexual intercourse with his friend’s children who were entrusted in his care.

“His conduct is unbecoming of a pastor.

“Having been found guilty as charged with the two offences, the defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment.’’

Justice Soladoye held that the sentences should run concurrently, adding that he should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government.

Soladoye also berated the parents of the survivors for lack of discipline by sending the survivors to stay with the convict.

“Parents of the survivors lack discipline and ought not to have sent their children to go stay in Oliseh’s house.

“Children are not to be entrusted with randy adults. They should be kept in the hands of responsible adults who have their goodwill at heart.

“The need for responsible parenting cannot be overemphasized,” the judge said.

Five witnesses were called to testify during the trial and five exhibits were tendered.

The prosecution counsel, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke, said Oliseh committed the crimes sometimes in November 2017 in Ago, near Okota, a suburb of Lagos.

Adegoke said that the defendant defiled the survivors after their father had entrusted them in his care and travelled to the village for a burial.

She said that Oliseh then threatened the survivors that their father would become jobless if they told anyone about the sexual encounter.

She also submitted that Oliseh was caught by one of the neighbours after he had chased one of the survivors in the compound and dragged her with her pants.