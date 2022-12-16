Court Orders Oil Company To Pay Ex-Staff N228m Unpaid Salaries

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos Judicial Division of the National Industrial Court has ordered Shebah Exploration and Production Company Ltd, Lagos state to pay one of its former staff, Mr. Emenike Onyegeme-Okerenta, the sum of N228,361,565.4 (USD308,596.71) salaries that are due to him but have not yet been paid.

Justice Ikechi Nweneka passed the judgment in the claimant’s favour according to a statement published by the NIC on Friday.

Onyegeme-Okerenta told the court that before the end of his service with the company on 28th February 2019, he was not paid for months but after he was released, the company assured him via email it would pay up his outstanding salaries, adding that it never happened.

The claimant’s lawyer, Liborous Oshoma Esq., contended before the court that “the company’s express admission of indebtedness in its mail of 14th February 2019 is clear” that it owed his client over N200 million.

The NIC website reports that “However, despite service of the originating process and hearing notices, the Defendant- Shebah Exploration and Production Company neither appeared in Court nor filed a defense to the suit.”

Following the non – appearance of the defendant, the judge said after careful evaluation of the submission of the party and the processes filed, and the failure of Shebah Exploration and Production Company to respond to it, is a sign of admission of the claimant’s allegations.

“Mr. Emenike has established his claim for the sum of USD308,596.71 to the satisfaction of the court.

“It is ordered that Defendant pay interest on the judgment sum at the rate of 10% per annum from today until the judgment sum is fully liquidated,” the judge said.