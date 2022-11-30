National Arts Gallery Staff Forced To Attend Court Session Involving DG

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Members of staff of the National Gallery of Art were forced to appear at the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja on Wednesday in a case involving its Director General, Mr. Ivara Ebetan.

Advertisement

A staff of the agency who pleaded anonymity with THE WHISTLER shared the statement compelling them, particularly, “all staff on Grade Level 16 and above (Deputy Directors and Directors) in Abuja”, to show up in court as a form of solidarity with the DG.

“Good afternoon sir/ma, I am directed to inform you to attend the Industrial Court session tomorrow 30th November,2022 as solidarity to the Director General NGA by 8am prompt at Industrial Court Garki Area 11 Gimbiya street. Please be punctual. Alabi A I.DD HRM,” the statement reads.

The case against the DG and others borders on alleged executive recklessness against the claimant, Mr. Eze Justus Obizue, who serves as Deputy Director in the organization.

Daily Sun reported that in suit no: NIC/ABJ/204/2022, the claimant among other reliefs, accused the Director General, Ivara Ebetan, of acts of aggression and prejudices against him.

Advertisement

He urged the court to restrain the DG while setting “ aside or nullify all the findings, recommendations and any further activity carried out by any such Committee set up against him without his knowledge of the existence of such committee and without his invitation or hearing him in line with the provisions and procedure outlined in the Public Service Rules.”

The DG, Mr. Bayo A. Kazeem, the Minister of information and Culture and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of information and Culture were listed as defendants in the case.

On July 25, the court was said to have ordered parties to maintain the status quo and show cause as to why the claimant’s prayers will not be granted.

But at the resumed date of sitting in November 3, the claimant told the court that the DG has disobeyed his orders by withholding his salary for June, July; August and September 2022.

Subsequently, the court ordered Ebetan to show up today to explain why he should not be sent to prison for contempt.

Our correspondent gathered that the court is still sitting on the case as of the time of this report.