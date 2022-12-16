Police Arrest 25-yr-Old With Guns In Enugu

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Twenty-five-year-old Amaechi Precious has been arrested in Enugu for allegedly possessing three locally made baretta pistols.

The suspect was arrested along Ozalla/4-Corners/Udi road on 01/12/2022 at about 11:25 am. He was arrested in a Toyota Sienna commercial vehicle transiting from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, to Awka, Anambra State, police sources said Friday.

According to the state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, he was arrested by police operatives serving at 3 PMF, Enugu.

Ndukwe said that “Upon search conducted, three locally-fabricated beretta pistols, one butt of a locally-made gun, and other incriminating items were found in his unlawful possession.

“Consequent on further investigative actions, operatives of the command on 02/12/2022 arrested Oforzoba Amandi, aged 26, at Anam in Anambra West LGA of Anambra State, identified as the recipient of the firearms and a member of the criminal syndicate.”

He said the suspects would be arraigned and prosecuted in court once investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, the state commissioner of police, CP Ahmad Ammani, has tasked police operatives of the command ‘to sustain the tempo in ridding the state of unrepentant criminals’, while calling on the people of the state to continue to assist the police with credible information.