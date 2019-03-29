Court Rules In Suit Seeking To Remove Oba Of Lagos

Advertisement

A suit seeking the removal of Rilwan Akiolu as the Oba of Lagos was thrown out by the Lagos State High Court on Friday.

Two members of the Lagos royal family, Adedoyin Adebiyi and Rasheed Modile, had filed the suit before the aforementioned court challenging the emergence of Akiolu as the Oba of Lagos in 2003.

In the suit, Adebiyi and Modile claimed that Akiolu is not a direct descendant of Oba Ado (the royal family), hence is not deserving to occupy the throne.

Advertisement

But ruling today, Justice A. Candide-Johnson dismissed the suit after declaring that the claimants failed to prove their case.

Meanwhile, Akiolu was said to have appeared before the Lagos High Court to defend himself as the authentic Oba of Lagos

“I am here to justify my appointment, you cannot build something on nothing, it will be broken,” said Akiolu, adding that, “By native law and customs and by law, I am the bona fide Oba of Lagos.”