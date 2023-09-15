Court Sentences Man To Jail For Failure To Explain Source Of N6m

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja has sentenced one Ukoh Michael Odeh to prison for his inability to account for N6 million found in his bank account.

He was convicted on Friday by Justice O.A. Egwuatu after his arraignment by the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

His arrest followed an intelligence report received by the EFCC regarding suspicious activities of some individuals suspected to be internet fraudsters in Makurdi.

Odeh was subsequently arrested in a sting operation and charged to court on one count charge of fraud brought against him by the EFCC.

The charge reads: “That you, Ukoh Michael Odeh, between 2022 and 2023 in Makurdi, Benue State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did fail to account for the source of N6,000,000 (Six Million Naira) only in your FCMB account No: 4668442010 when you reasonably ought to have known or suspected that the said unaccounted funds formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful activity to wit: Fraud and Money laundering and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 20 (a) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and punishable under Section 20(b) of the same Act”.

He pleaded guilty when the charge was read to him and in view of his plea, the prosecuting counsel, M. Yusuf prayed the court to convict him accordingly.

He was sentenced by Justice Egwuatu, to one year imprisonment with an option of N300, 000.00 fine.

The convict was also ordered also to forfeit N300, 000.00 as restitution to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the EFCC.

Additionally, his Infinix 7 smart phone being proceeds of criminal activity is also to be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.