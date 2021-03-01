COVID-19: Female Priest Is First Nigerian To Register For Vaccination As FG Receives 3.92 Million Doses Tuesday

An Abuja-based frontline healthcare worker and priest of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Osindeinde Ademilayo Abosede, has become the first Nigerian to register for vaccination against COVID-19 through an e-registration portal announced by the Federal Government on Tuesday.

Abosede, an Assistant Chief Health Information Officer at the Federal Ministry of Health, showed leadership by offering to be one of the first people to be inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Nigeria is expected to receive 3.92 million doses of the vaccine on Tuesday. It would mark the first arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

The Ministry of Health, in partnership with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), launched what it called the “T.E.A.C.H” strategy for effective coordination of the vaccination on Monday.

The NPHCDA commended Abosede for being the first to register for the COVID-19 vaccination through the portal dedicated for electronic management of the vaccines.

A text message sent to her phone after successful registration said she had been, “…scheduled for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at FC Abuja Sheraton and Towers Hospital on 2021-03-12.”

Osindeinde Ademilayo Abosede during her registeration for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Abosede, an indigene of Ogun State, is a priest at the Methodist Church of Nigeria. Her ‘about’ page on her Facebook page also showed that her favourite bible passage is 2 Timothy 2:15 which sais: “Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a worker who does not need to be ashamed and who correctly handles the word of truth.”