‘If A Mad Man Picks Your Clothes…’ – Abia Gov Responds To Senator Smart Adeyemi

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has likened the Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Smart Adeyemi, to a mad man.

The Abia Governor spoke in Abuja at the launch of a book authored by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe.

“If a mad man picks your cloths while you’re in the bathroom, and you go after him naked, nobody would know who’s naked after all,” Ikpeazu thundered.

Ikpeazu stated this in reaction to a recent controversial remarks made by Sen. Adeyemi where the Kogi West Senator labelled the Abia State Governor as a drunk and a Champagne guzzler.

Senator Abaribe, the author of the book, had defended Gov Ikpeazu when Adeyemi made the disparaging remarks during plenary.