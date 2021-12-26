Covid-19 Kills 21 On Christmas Day As Nigeria Confirms 1,305 New Cases.

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control has confirmed that 21 persons died from Covid-19 related complications on Christmas day.

Data from the centre also confirmed 1,305 new cases of the virus with Lagos recording 705 fresh cases.

Till date, 236,014 cases have been confirmed while 212, 357 patients have been discharged.

With the latest death figure, fatality toll has hit 3014 in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

The fourth wave of the pandemic, which was confirmed in Nigeria three weeks by NCDC, appears to spreading fast.

Some Presidential officials and others in the government are believed to have contracted the disease and gone into isolation.

THE WHISTLER had also reported that 12 persons in the office of the Secretary to the Federal Government, Boss Mustapha, have been confirmed with the virus and are in isolation.

Mustapha is the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Covid-19.