Tourists Who Visited UNN Zoo For Christmas Lament State Of Animals, Structures

Holidaymakers who thronged the zoo of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka to celebrate this year’s Christmas, left the premises disappointed as a result of the dilapidation and lack of tourist attractions at the zoo.

One of them, Emenike Omeje, recalled the glorious days of the zoo, and called on the university authorities to wake up.

He said, “I returned from South Africa. I had always wanted to visit the popular UNN zoo for sighting. Today, I brought my family members to fulfil my promise to my kids that they would see most of the animals they watch in cartoons.

“Surprisingly, the vicinity of the zoo was what discouraged me first. No celebrated animals could be found at the zoo. I graduated from the mass comm department of the university far back in 2000. I recall there were lions, pythons, chimpanzees, gorillas, among others, then.

“Today, I only saw one cheetah, one alligator, one tortoise, and four malnourished crocodiles.

Dehydrated crocodiles

Others are one rabbit and two small or hungry monkeys in separate cages. What a shame!”

Nkechi Okpe told THE WHISTLER that she chose not to travel to her village in Enugu South Local Government, believing that the zoo would provide an alternative for her two kids.

In her words, “The zoo is dead. Dreaded mosquitoes started biting us on arrival. Children’s play instruments are dilapidated. Forest has encroached on the premises.”

Two secondary school students seen swinging in the premises complained about the poor state of the instruments.

Only surviving alligator

Our correspondent saw a man who was selling tickets at N100 each to persons who visited the zoo. It was also observed that only about six separate buildings and cages out of over twenty meant to rear animals are in use. There are a total of four crocodiles in the zoo, with little or no water for habitation.

The attendant told our reporter to direct any question to the university’s department of zoo as he ‘is simply a zoo worker’.

No management staff could be found as they were said to be on holiday