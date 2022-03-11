COVID-19: Lagos Leads As Nigeria Records 33 New Infections

By Ating Enwongo
Covid-19/Bentleigh Dental Care

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 33 additional coronavirus infections across five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest update given by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday morning shows that Lagos tops the infection chart with 23 cases.

With no fatalities recorded, the new cases have increased the country’s infection toll to 254,894 while the fatality remains at 3,142.

The NCDC noted that a total of 249,326 people have now been discharged nationwide.

Apart from Lagos, Rivers State came second on the log with 6 cases.

Imo State reported two infections, while the FCT and kaduna reported a single case each.

