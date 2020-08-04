COVID-19: Renown Preacher Tells Americans How To Stop Deaths From Pandemic

Renown American preacher, Mike Murdock, has advised his country men and women to repent from the practice of abortion in order to please God and save the United States from the covid-19 pandemic.

Abortion is legal across the U.S., however, it is interpreted differently from state to state.

The cleric, in a tweet on Tuesday, stressed that abortion opens the door for national calamities such as the Coronavirus.

As of today, over 150,000 people in the country have been killed by covid-19 while over 4 million cases have been reported.

Murdock maintained that only God can stop the pandemic from ravaging the country.

His tweet reads:

“The First Step toward Curing COVID-19…IS NATIONAL REPENTANCE FOR ABORTION.

“YET NOBODY…IS EVEN MOVING TOWARD THIS.

“Only GOD…Can Stop a Plague.”