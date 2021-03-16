Covid-19 Vaccine Safe, Effective, Says Wike As Rivers Kick-Starts Vaccination

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Rivers State Government has commenced the first phase of Covid-19 vaccination and Governor Nyesom Wike has assured the people the vaccine is safe and effective.

Wike performed the flag off on Tuesday at Government House, Port Harcourt and described the exercise as historic in the fight against Covid-19.

Represented by his deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, Governor Wike said since the outbreak of Covid-19 in December 2019, many people had found it difficult to cope with its disruptions.

“We are therefore thankful to God to have another layer of medical intervention in the form of vaccine to help reduce infection, promote immunity, and restore social confidence,” he said.

The state recorded its first case on 25th March 2020 and the figures have continued to rise, especially since the second wave of the pandemic began.

Wike urged the people to embrace vaccination against the disease saying:

“The vaccine used in this campaign have received authorization by World Health Organization (WHO) and are therefore effective and safe for administration.

“They will help reduce disease transmission, disease severity, and death from Covid-19. I encourage you to follow the guidelines for the vaccine roll-out and avail yourselves the opportunity to be protected from this deadly virus and to protect others.

“This first phase of the vaccination, is mainly for frontline healthcare workers and strategic leaders. In the following weeks, more citizens will have the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Harry-Banigo, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor, State Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Princewill Chike, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Emeka Woke and Dr. Peter Medee, Commissioner for Energy and Natural Resources and several government functionaries were vaccinated.