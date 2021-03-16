BREAKING: Oyo Court Remands Fulani Warlord In Prison

34 SHARES Share Tweet

A Chief Magistrate Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital has ordered that Abdulahi Wakili, the alleged criminal herder and his two sons be remanded in prison custody.

Wakili has been accused of killings, kidnapping and other forms of crimes by the people in Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

The police arraigned the septuagenarian father and his two sons on charges of conspiracy, kidnapping, murder and armed robbery on Tuesday, eight days after he was arrested.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, did not take plea of the accused persons for lack of jurisdiction.

Emmanuel ordered that Wakili, and his two sons be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo State.

He ordered that the police should return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution and adjourned the case to May 17 for mention.