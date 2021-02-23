COVID-19: WHO Wants Politicians, Artists To Assist In Ending Unemployment, Hunger Crisis

52 SHARES Share Tweet

Due to the ravaging unemployment and hunger crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization(WHO) has urged politicians and influential people in all sectors of the society to support a campaign (Global Citizen) geared towards getting the world back on track again.

WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom, made the call during the Global Citizen virtual meeting held on Tuesday.

The movement is a platform backed by WHO and which mobilizes “artists, CEOs, world leaders, philanthropists” around the world so as to create a recovery plan that will “end COVID-19, hunger crisis and resume learning everywhere, among others.

Adhanom admitted that the negative impact of the covid-19 on the lives of humanity was unimaginable.

He said amid the deaths linked to Covid-19, the world would have to move on.

But he added that for that to happen, the role of people in making the world a better place cannot be overemphasized.

“Beyond the death and disease caused by the COVID19 virus itself, health systems have been disrupted, millions of jobs have been lost, schools have closed, poverty and hunger have been exacerbated and the global economy has been thrown into turmoil.

“Every part of society has been affected and so every part of society must be part of the response, and the recovery. Over the next 40 mins, leaders from politics, business & entertainment will explain why they are supporting @GlblCtzn’s Recover Better Together campaign.

“The COVID19 pandemic has changed our world in ways we could never have imagined when it started just over a year ago,” he said.