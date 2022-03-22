Criminals Behind Crimes In Southeast Not IPOB, Ohanaeze Youths Allege

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), Tuesday, claimed that criminals were responsible for various anti-social activities in the Southeast, and not the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The national president of the council and spokesman of the Indigenous Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria, Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, stated this in Owerri while reacting to the Saturday morning bombing of the countryhome of the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor.

Comrade Igboayaka described the bombing as ‘sacrilegious and humiliating to the whole Igbo race’.

He regretted that some ‘faceless beings have sworn to besmirch Mazi Nnamdi NKanu’s reputation, hence they have disguised as IPOB and ESN members with a view to indicting Kanu, thus impeding the attempts towards his release’.

Quoting him, “Amb George Obiozor symbolizes the new father of the Igbo race. Burning his house has a deep significance.

“These gangsters have hit the academic and intellectual treasure of Ndigbo by raising down Prof George Obiozor’s library, which that’s quite very symbolic to Igbo political history.

“Our investigations have proven that hoodlums have taken over Alaigbo pretending to be IPOB or ESN, all in a conspiracy to indict Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to scuttle his release and the political solution being championed by Prof Obiozor.

“Over 50 million progressive Igbo youths are passionately appealing to Gov Hope Uzodinma and Gov Charles Soludo to hasten up their efforts towards the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Igboayaka called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ‘demonstrate fatherhood by adhering to the political solution as initiated by Prof George Obiozor’.

According to him, “Ndigbo must rise now to understand that armed criminal gangsters have taken over Alaigbo.

“Our traditional rulers, presidents of town unions and religious leaders all over Alaigbo ought to know that there’s a big challenge in Igbo land, and they must collaborate with the government to stop those behind this criminal act in Southeast.”

Igboayaka appealed to Prof Obiozor not to be dampened in his efforts towards political solutions to Nnamdi Kanu’s release.