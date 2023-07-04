Cross River Gov Otu Declares Dusk-To-Dawn Curfew In Akpabuyo, Bakassi LGAs To Curb Crisis

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In response to lingering attacks in Akpabuyo and Bakassi Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Cross River State, Governor Bassey Otu has declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the affected LGAs.

Advertisement

The announcement, made through a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, aims to restore peace and security in the troubled areas.

Effective immediately, the curfew will be enforced daily from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM, in a bid to mitigate the loss of lives and properties that have occurred as a result of attacks between rival political thugs.

Both LGAs, situated in the Southern Senatorial District of the state, have been grappling with a series of violent incidents, prompting the state government’s intervention.

The state government emphasized the gravity of the situation and stressed the need for collective responsibility in maintaining law and order.

During the curfew hours, all movement of people and vehicles will be strictly prohibited to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further escalation of the crisis.

Advertisement

“The public is therefore advised in their own interest to adhere strictly to these directives,” Owan-Enoh added.

The governor’s decision comes as a necessary measure to safeguard the lives and properties of citizens and residents in Akpabuyo and Bakassi LGAs.