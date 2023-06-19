Cross River Gov Otu Supports Fire Victims With N10m, Pledges To Rebuild Damaged Stores

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Cross River State Governor, Senator Prince Bassey Otu, has donated N10 million to victims whose stores were gutted by fire in the Bogobiri area of the state dominated by Hausa/Fulani.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, described the inferno as “unfortunate and sad” and said he was deeply touched by the extent of the carnage and promised to restore stores destroyed by the fire.

Otu also assured that his administration will erect an ultra-modern palm oil market in the affected area in the state and make it a hub for trade.

He said “As a government, we are indeed very sad with what has happened here given the level of losses recorded.

“For people who have never been here before, they will not know the extent of this carnage. This is very serious considering that this is the center of trade for the Hausa community in the capital,” he added

The governor, who was accompanied by his deputy, Rt Hon Peter Odey, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Elvert Ayambem, as well as state lawmakers and other principal officers, guaranteed that his administration would continue to assist the victims.

He encouraged the victims to keep their hope alive and to remain strong as God will always provide. Adding that he will do his best to bring life to normal in the area.

“For today, we will immediately make available the sum of N10 million, and then we will quickly help in erecting these stores back.

“For those who have lost almost all they have here, I will say so long as there is life, there is hope, and God, the Almighty Allah will provide again.

“This must not discourage you in any way, things will happen, but your resilience determines it all. We will do the very best that we can, to bring back life to normal here.

“The new government is trying to put structures in place, and in a not-too-distant time, I believe that we will start functioning at the optimum level that is expected,” the governor said.

The Head of the Hausa/Fulani Community, Alhaji Garba Lawal, expressed delight that the governor was present at the scene to see things for himself and feel the devastating effects on the traders and occupants of the area.

Lawal, who disclosed that the incident occurred when the entire community was engaged in congregational prayers at the Mosque, revealed that the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Alhaji Lawal commended the firefighters for their swift response to curtail the carnage in the state, noting that” the damage would have been worse