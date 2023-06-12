Cross River Governor Seeks World Bank Support To Tackle Erosion Crisis

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Cross River State Governor, Senator Prince Bassey Otu, has called on the World Bank to provide assistance in addressing environmental concerns within the state.

Advertisement

During a site inspection in the state capital, Calabar, on Monday, Governor Otu expressed concern over the hazards faced by residents in affected areas due to erosion. He emphasized the need for prompt intervention to protect lives and property.

Accompanied by Deputy Governor Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, Otu personally assessed the erosion sites, including Lemna/Federal Agriculture and a failed drainage along Yellow Duke Road, in order to gain first-hand knowledge of the gravity of the situation.

Otu’s Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, said the governor considered the inspection important to help familiarize himself with the adverse effects of erosion within the state capital.

He also assured that his administration would implement immediate and medium-term measures to mitigate the impacts.

“We cannot allow something like this in the middle of the town. Looking at this it must have taken a lot of lives, and property. The World Bank has intervention programs which I intend to follow up with, and this has informed my being here.

Advertisement

“We will take a look at the drawings, see what the existing plans are and work quickly to safeguard those who live around this area,” the governor said.

Giving assurance to the residents of the areas visited, he said, “We are here to work for them. Though resources are limited, we are going to work in the short and medium term to assure them that something is being done as against the long term.”