CROSS RIVER: Otu Reveals Plan To Upgrade Governor’s Office To ‘21st Century Smart Office’

In a move to address the deplorable state of the Governor’s Office, Senator Prince Bassey Otu, the Governor of Cross River State, has announced plans to renovate and transform the complex into a state-of-the-art smart office that aligns with the aspirations of the 21st century.

Expressing his disappointment during an interactive session with the Governor’s Office staff, Otu emphasized the need for a complete overhaul and modernization of all departments and units. As a result, he also revealed that the staff would be temporarily relocated to facilitate the renovation process.

A press release issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Ogbeche, outlined the governor’s vision for the office complex. “As a matter of fact, we deserve to build a brand new one (office complex), but because there are too many competing demands, we will try to remodel this one properly for it to serve the demands of the 21st century,” Governor Otu stated.

“The edifice that we have now has served several administrations and just because of time, we will not be able to do the things we supposed to do but will do what we can to make it conducive for me and all of you the staff.

“I am looking for a space where the staff could be accommodated so that at least they can renovate this edifice to a 21st Century smart office in line with current realities.

“If we are able to get a place, I think all of us will be involved so that they can start the renovation of this office very quickly.

“It is one of those projects that we are targeting, though I don’t believe in 100 days in office, but for the 100 days in office that we will be doing,” he said.

He acknowledged that the current edifice had served several administrations but emphasized the need for necessary upgrades to meet modern requirements. The governor also expressed his commitment to finding suitable accommodation for the staff during the renovation period and urged their active participation in the process.

“While we search for a space where the staff could be accommodated, they will be actively involved in renovating this office into a 21st century smart office in line with current realities. We aim to start the renovation process as soon as possible,” Governor Otu explained.

The governor viewed the renovation as one of the priority projects his administration was targeting, although he emphasized that he did not believe in the traditional “100 days in office” benchmark. He assured the staff of his determination to create a conducive and modern work environment for their benefit.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by civil servants due to the removal of fuel subsidies and subsequent price hikes, Governor Otu assured the employees that measures were being put in place to alleviate their hardships. He called for their loyalty, cooperation, and increased commitment to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, the Deputy Governor, commended Governor Otu’s bold initiative to upgrade the working environment and enhance the welfare package for state workers. He urged the staff to reciprocate this gesture by giving their best efforts in their respective roles.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, praised Governor Otu for meeting with the staff, a gesture he said had not occurred in over a decade.

He assured the governor of the staff’s cooperation, loyalty, and commitment to delivering excellent service.