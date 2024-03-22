Mbah Hosts People Living With Disabilities, CSOs, Others In Town-Hall Meeting

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

People living with disabilities, civil organisations and women’s groups are among the invited guests to a town-hall meeting to be hosted by Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

The meeting, scheduled for March 23, 2024 at Old Government Lodge, Enugu, has as its theme, “Issues of Governance: The Journey So Far”.

In a release signed by the Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, Gov Mbah will use the forum to inform the public about his stewardship as the governor of the state since his assumption of office.

Also invited to the meeting are non-governmental organizations, community based organizations, the clergy, students unions and youth councils, organized private sector and business owners, traditional rulers, town unions, market unions, transport unions, Nigerian Union of Teachers, private school proprietors, members of the organised labour, leaders of non-indigone groups, inter-party advisory council, heads of security agencies and the press.

Some traders who spoke to THE WHISTLER said the town-hall meeting would afford them the opportunity to ask the governor about the increasing taxation in the state.

“We want to know why there have been increases in taxations and levies under this administration,” said one Livinus Mbam, a trader at Nsukka Timber Market.

“We are made to pay too much. Our shops were recently sealed. We are not making any profits because of the high cost things, and we are paying higher taxes. The governor has not started much work at Nsukka to warrant these levies.”

Another timber dealer in Enugu, Oliver Amoke, has a contrary view. He said, “The governor is doing much in Enugu metropolis. I agree that these taxes are high and we are not used to them, but from ongoing road rehabilitation and construction in the state capital, I won’t complain much. The worst is when one doesn’t see what is being done.”