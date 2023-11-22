Customs, Copyright Commission Strategize To End Piracy

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Customs Service has expressed readiness to collaborate with the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) to combat piracy of intellectual and creative property in Nigeria.

This was made known by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, when receiving members of the Commission at the Customs Corporate Headquarters, Abuja.

The CGC, welcoming the delegation to his office, announced that their collaboration would create opportunities for the two parties to establish a significant legacy that will end the menace of piracy in the country.

He explained that the Nigeria Customs Service had concluded plans to collaborate with relevant stakeholders, enhancing its programs in all aspects through creative activities and training of its staff.

Speaking about the need to organize training for the Service’s officers in combating piracy, the CGC said, “The program will introduce officers and men of the Service to new values and expertise that would enhance their capacity and morale to fight piracy.”

The Comptroller-General of Customs said the collaboration, underscores how protecting creative and intellectual property significantly contributes to the country’s economic growth.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and Director-General of the organization, Dr. John Asein, expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Customs Service for its ongoing efforts and emphasized the importance of addressing piracy of intellectual and creative property.

He disclosed, “The idea behind paying this courtesy visit to you, Comptroller-General CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, was to congratulate you on your appointment and to extend our hands for collaboration to end piracy.”

The DG further explained that “Apart from strengthening the creative skills of officers and men in various sectors, the commission would achieve its mandates by working with the Nigeria Customs Service.”