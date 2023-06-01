Customs To Generate Over $200bn For FG Through Trade Modernisation Project

…Unveils Project Management Office To Modernize Trade

Through the effective implementation of the Trade Modernisation Project, the Nigeria Customs Service will generate more than $200bn in revenue for the Federal Government.

The figure was given by the Chairman of the Trade Modernization Project Ltd, Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu during the flag -off of the Project Management Office of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The flag-off of the project was done by the Comptroller -General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (Rtd)

The NCS partnered with Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) Limited, under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, to deliver the best-in-class technology for full automation of NCS processes, to aligns with its peers around the world.

The project would result in efficiency in NCS’ service delivery,

Under the terms of the Concession Agreement, TMP will invest a total of $3.2bn over a 20-year period.

The financing for the first phase of the project, in the sum of $300m, together with a cash backed $9m Performance Bond in favour of the NCS, have been secured through the project financial partners.

Speaking at the event, the Customs CG described the project as a game changer in the quest of the Service in using technology to drive its operations.

The CG said since assumption of office in 2015, he, alongside the management team recognized the pressing need for better infrastructure and the importance of becoming a data-driven organization to enhance it’s service delivery.

He said the Service understood the significance of digitalization in driving efficiency, transparency and effectiveness, noting that this was why it wrote to former President Muhammadu Buhari, outlining the imperative to modernize the operations of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Ali said the Trade Modernization Project, though initiated by NCS became a Presidential Initiative and its deliverables will have a transformative impact on reform, restructuring, and revenue generation across the Service.

Ali said, “By leveraging technology effectively, NCS can adapt to changing market dynamics in trade, optimize our operations, and unlock new revenue streams thereby contributing to economic growth and wellbeing of our citizens.

“Despite the challenges we encountered along the way, we persevered and today, on behalf of the NCS and our concessionaire. I extend warm welcome to all the participants, stakeholders, and esteemed guests joining us for this remarkable event.

“The flag-off of the Modernisation Project signifies not just the culmination of our efforts, but also a celebration of the NCS’s determination, resilience, and foresight.

“Every step we have taken has been a testament to our commitment to organizational goals, pushing the boundaries of excellence, and embracing the transformative power of digitalization.”

He commended the NCS officers for their unwavering dedication, contributions, and sacrifices that have brought the Service to the current level of operational efficiency.

He also hailed the concessionaire (Trade Modernisation Project Limited) for it’s unwavering support, noting that its contributions behind the scenes have ensured a seamless and memorable experience for everyone involved.

Flag -off of the Project Management Office of the Nigeria Customs Service

“As we launch the Project Management Office (PMO) today, it symbolizes the beginning of a journey filled with excitement, camaraderie, and personal triumphs for the NCS.

“Let us remember that the true victory lies not only in reaching the finish line but also in the spirit we bring to this race.

“Let us encourage and uplift one another, for it is the collective energy of this event that makes it truly extraordinary.

“Finally, I wish to urge the NCS to embrace the beauty and transformation that the coming years will bring.

“As we embark on the Modernisation Project, let us ensure that its impact reverberates throughout every border of our great nation.

“It is through this transformation that we will unlock new possibilities and opportunities for growth and success. Let us remind ourselves that technology does not drive itself, people do.

“We must be receptive to the new ideas that evolve with technology, we must be ready to adapt to changes in our working environment,” he added.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Trade Modernization Project Ltd, Alhaji Saleh Ahmadu said as trade becomes increasingly complicated, the project will equip the NCS with the necessary technology tools and platforms to drive trade harmonization.

The project will be implemented through the Unified Customs Management System; Trade Portal; Non-Intrusice Inspection System; Risk Control Centre; Electronic Cargo Tracking System; Cargo Release System; and Enforcement System among others.

Ahmadu said the TMP is committed to implementing the project with all zeal and the seriousness it deserves, while ensuring that the national interest is protected always.