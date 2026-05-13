Carrick Presence Inspiring For Man Utd Kids, Says Fletcher

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Michael Carrick will be watching on as Manchester United try to win the FA Youth Cup – and that will only inspire them, says Darren Fletcher.

Carrick has attended several academy games since replacing Ruben Amorim as head coach in January.

As far as Fletcher is concerned, that is proof that the boss cares about youth development.

Fletcher is hoping to end his first season as United’s Under-18 coach by guiding them to a record 12th FA Youth Cup triumph when they visit Manchester City.

Carrick has spoken of his disappointment that Thursday’s final will be staged at Joie Stadium, which holds 6,000 fans, rather than a larger venue.

But he will be there, watching at the same venue he also saw United’s Under-21 team beat City in their Premier League 2 play-off semi-final on 8 May.

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His son Jacey is part of the academy, but has not been involved in the Youth Cup run.

Former Scotland midfielder Fletcher – who himself joined United as a 15-year-old – knows the players will be lifted by Carrick’s presence.

“All the players love it when the first-team manager is there,” he said.

“It shows he cares and he’s got eyes on it. It inspires them.

“It definitely shows them this is a club that thinks about young players and doesn’t just speak about it.

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“That’s throughout the history of the club, but when you see it in action it brings it to life really. It’s powerful and the parents like it.”

Having taken over the senior side for two games on an interim basis immediately after Amorim’s dismissal in January, Fletcher had the option of being part of Carrick’s coaching team.

He preferred to return to the role he was given at the start of the season, the first step on what he hopes will be a career in management.

Fletcher says he has enjoyed working with United’s younger players and has been thrilled at their development and willingness to learn.

The days of apprentices cleaning the boots of senior players are long gone. But they still get jobs to instil discipline and a team ethos.

“It’s not cleaning boots, it’s things like bringing out the balls, or bringing the equipment back in,” he said. “Putting the meeting room chairs in the right place, filling up water bottles.

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“They are all on a rota. Everyone brings something off the bus, even the coaches.

“It’s not to punish them, it’s to make sure everything is tidy. We bring the stuff out and we put it away, to show that we’re all in it together.”

Fletcher is careful not to single out one player at the expense of others.

“I don’t have any players who’ve struggled this year,” is his way of looking at it.

However, in any media discussion about United’s current Under-18 squad, there are some players who receive more scrutiny and interest than others.

JJ Gabriel is one of those.

The 15-year-old missed out on the Golden Boot prize he seemed set to win for so long until City’s Teddie Lamb went on a phenomenal run at the end of the season, scoring 16 goals in his final 12 games.

However, Gabriel’s overall performances confirmed him as the Premier League Under-18 league’s player of the season.

The Londoner is likely to play some part in United’s pre-season campaign this summer and he evidently has a very bright future.

“JJ’s an amazing talent,” said Fletcher.

“He is a fantastic kid. He brings an enthusiasm to the pitch every day to learn, to want to play, to be on the ball. He’s desperate to do better, to improve and to learn. He takes constructive criticism well and I’ve got a great relationship with him.

“I do think we need to remember he is a kid and also he’s been part of a really good team, and the players have helped him as well.

“But JJ has scored the goals and goals always get the limelight. He has a major future and is somebody I’ve enjoyed working with immensely.

“His next steps are something people above me will decide. We want him to go up there and thrive, so we need to get him in the position to do that.”

Twelve months ago, striker Chido Obi was the United youngster attracting most attention after being promoted to Amorim’s senior squad.

After making eight first-team appearances last season, he only made the matchday squad once this term, as an unused substitute in the home draw with Wolves in December.

Fletcher does not view this as regression.

He cites Chido’s willingness to turn out in an Under 18s game at City in February – scoring in a 3-1 win Fletcher cites as his side’s best performance of the season – as evidence the 18-year-old Denmark youth international is desperate to improve.

“An Under-21 game was cancelled the day before and Chido messaged me, asking to play,” said Fletcher.

“I thought it was amazing for Chido to want to play, to not think the Under-18s is beneath him in any way. That just shows how mature he is.

“We can look at Chido’s size and forget how young he is.

“It’s about transferring what he does at under-18 and under-21 football into men’s football. That’s the jump all young players have to make.

“It’s more demanding, it’s more intense, it’s more physical and you have to prepare yourself not just in terms of size, but in terms of thinking, movement, timing, decision making, responsibility out of possession.

“All the young players will face the same challenge and have to show they’re ready to take that next step.”