Gwarzo Withdraws From Kano Senatorial Race, Backs Barau

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A peace meeting brokered by Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has led to the withdrawal of former Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, from the Kano North senatorial race, as he declared support for Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin.

The reconciliation meeting, held Tuesday night at the Kano Government House, brought together key political stakeholders in the state in an effort to ease tensions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the next election cycle.

Director General of Media at the Kano Government House, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the meeting ended with Gwarzo stepping down from the contest in favour of Barau.

Also present at the meeting were Deputy Governor Murtala Sule Garo, former APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations Chairman Abubakar Kabir Bichi, and Kano APC Chairman Umar Haruna Doguwa, among others.

The development is being viewed as a major step toward strengthening APC’s position in Kano North Senatorial District, where internal competition had previously raised concerns over possible divisions within the party.

Advertisement

Following the agreement, Gwarzo pledged loyalty to the party’s collective interest and expressed readiness to support Barau Jibrin in the forthcoming election.