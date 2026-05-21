Dantsoho Warns Africa Against Falling Behind In Maritime Industry

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President of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA), Dr Abubakar Dantsoho, has warned that Africa risks losing relevance in global trade if countries across the continent fail to modernise their ports and maritime infrastructure.

Dantsoho, who also serves as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said modern ports, deep sea facilities, automation and advanced technology are now critical requirements for countries seeking economic growth and competitiveness in international shipping.

Speaking at the close of PMAWCA meetings in Lagos, he stressed that no nation can significantly grow its economy with obsolete port infrastructure.

“This is an industry that requires huge investment in infrastructure. You cannot make progress with obsolete facilities and still expect to receive newer and larger vessels,” he said.

Using a comparison to explain the urgency of modernisation, Dantsoho added: “You cannot have a hotel built 50 years ago and expect modern customers to continue coming without refurbishment. It is the same thing with ports.”

According to Dantsoho, Nigeria currently accounts for more than 70 per cent of cargo traffic entering the West and Central African sub-region, largely due to its population size, market strength and strategic importance to neighbouring landlocked countries including Niger, Chad, Mali and Burkina Faso.

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He explained that the country’s growing population and consumer market position Nigeria as a major maritime hub in Africa, but warned that sustaining that advantage would require deeper channels, stronger quays and more efficient port infrastructure capable of handling larger vessels.

“Our market extends beyond Nigeria because several landlocked countries depend on Nigerian ports. But to sustain that advantage, we must provide deeper waters, stronger quays and modern infrastructure that can accommodate bigger ships,” he said.

Dantsoho disclosed that the Nigerian Ports Authority has already achieved nearly 90 per cent automation of its operations through electronic payment platforms and digital cargo processing systems.

He noted that the introduction of the electronic call-up system at Apapa Port has significantly reduced congestion around the Lagos port corridor.

“Today, you can go into Apapa and leave within minutes. Before now, people spent hours and sometimes slept on the bridge because of congestion,” he stated.

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The NPA boss said automation, artificial intelligence, robotics and data-driven systems are rapidly becoming central to global maritime operations, adding that African ports must adapt quickly to remain relevant.

Dantsoho revealed that several countries within the West and Central African sub-region, including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire and Benin Republic, are already investing in port upgrades and modernisation projects.

He said Nigeria is currently refurbishing Apapa and Tin Can Island ports as a medium-term measure while also expanding deep sea port infrastructure.

According to him, the Lekki Deep Sea Port represents progress for Nigeria, but Africa must begin to pursue much larger maritime projects capable of competing with global shipping centres.

“In Singapore, they are building ports with hundreds of berths. Guinea is developing a $20 billion deep sea port project. These are the kinds of investments Africa must begin to pursue if we want to compete globally,” he said.

Dantsoho also emphasised the need for stronger regional cooperation among African port authorities through PMAWCA.

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He said member countries are increasingly sharing operational experiences, performance benchmarks and strategies aimed at improving efficiency and competitiveness across the region.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy for policies aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s maritime sector, insisting that Africa’s economic future will depend heavily on infrastructure renewal, technological innovation and stronger regional integration within the maritime industry.