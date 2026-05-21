Madaki Withdraws, Endorses Haske Ahead Adamawa APC Governorship Primary

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Philanthropist Abdulrahman Haske’s bid for the Adamawa State governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received a major boost on Wednesday after fellow aspirant Joel Madaki stepped down from the race and declared support for him ahead of Thursday’s primary election.

Madaki announced his withdrawal during an emergency press conference.

The endorsement comes amid increasing support for Haske from party leaders, community stakeholders, youth associations, women groups and professional organisations across Adamawa State.

The growing momentum followed Haske’s statewide consultation tour, which took him across the 21 local government areas of the state in recent weeks.

The consultation exercise began on May 11 in Adamawa South Senatorial District, where he visited Ganye, Demsa, Guyuk, Jada, Lamurde, Mayo-Belwa, Numan, Shelleng and Toungo LGAs.

He later moved to the northern part of the state, meeting stakeholders and residents in Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North and Mubi South LGAs.

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The tour ended on Tuesday with visits to the central zone, including Hong, Song, Gombi, Girei, Fufore, Yola North and Yola South LGAs.

During the consultations, Haske said his engagements with residents were aimed at building a people-driven vision for the future of Adamawa State.

He promised to focus on inclusive governance, economic growth, sustainable development and programmes targeted at empowering young people and women.

Haske also thanked residents and party supporters for what he described as the overwhelming reception and confidence shown in his aspiration across the state.

The APC aspirant formally entered the governorship race on April 25 in Yola, where he unveiled his policy framework known as the “A.D.A.M.A.W.A First Agenda.”

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According to him, the blueprint outlines strategies for tackling insecurity, improving the economy and addressing social challenges confronting the state.

Outside politics, Haske is recognised for his philanthropic activities through the AB Haske Foundation, an organisation involved in youth and women empowerment initiatives in different communities.

He is also a recipient of the African Humanitarian Award presented by the African Heritage Awards (AHA).