‘Truth Will Prevail in Court’— Frank Edoho Denies Allegations

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Media personality Frank Edoho has denied allegations recently circulated against him, insisting that the claims are false and would be addressed through the appropriate legal channels.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Edoho said he was aware of the public attention generated by the allegations but maintained that “the allegations made against me are false.”

The broadcaster stated that he deliberately chose not to engage in a public battle over the accusations, saying, “There are times when restraint is not weakness but wisdom, and this is one of them. I have chosen to address these issues through the appropriate legal channels, where facts, not noise, will prevail.”

Edoho also expressed regret that individuals unconnected to the matter had been dragged into public discourse, apologising to those whose privacy and identities had been affected.

He further extended an apology to his sponsors, brand partners, collaborators, and professional associates for any reputational damage or discomfort caused by the controversy.

“I regret any discomfort, concern, or reputational inconvenience this situation may have caused them. I remain deeply appreciative of the confidence they have placed in me,” he said.

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The media personality added that since the matter was already before relevant authorities and courts, it would be inappropriate for him to make further comments.

Describing the situation as difficult for his family, Edoho appealed for privacy for his children, stressing that they should not bear the burden of public scrutiny.

“Above all, I am a father, deeply committed to the welfare, dignity, and protection of my children,” he stated.

He expressed confidence in the legal process and reiterated his commitment to handling the matter “responsibly, respectfully, and with dignity.