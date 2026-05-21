Akobundu Begins Second Phase Of Solar Streetlight Project In Abia

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The Abia State Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Augustine Akobundu, has commenced the second phase of his solar-powered streetlight installation project across the six local government areas of the district, as part of efforts to improve security, boost economic activities, and enhance residents welfare.

Akobundu made this known on Wednesday during a press conference marking the official flag-off of the second phase of the “Light Up the Communities” initiative in Umuahia, Abia State.

He said the expansion of the project was informed by the success recorded in the first phase and the positive feedback received from beneficiaries across the district.

“The success of the first phase and the testimonies from our people encouraged us to do more.

“This is why we are expanding the project to cover more communities and markets,” he said.

Akobundu noted that despite initial scepticism from political opponents at the inception of the project, the first phase was successfully delivered within schedule, adding that it had improved security, extended business hours, and enhanced the general outlook of benefiting communities.

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“We proved the doubters wrong with the first phase, and we are even more determined to do better in this second phase,” he stated.

According to him, the first phase covered several markets and communities across the district, including Ariam Market and Ndoro Market in Ikwuano; Ahiaukwu Market, Olokoro, and Apumiri Market in Ubakala, Umuahia South; Obikabia Market and Nkwo Nsulu Market in Isiala Ngwa North; Nkwoebe Market and Mbutu Market in Isiala Ngwa South; Ahiaeke Market and Afor Umuda Ofeme Market in Umuahia North; and Umungasi Market and Eke Nwobasi Market in Osisioma Ngwa.

Other beneficiary locations include St. Peter’s Church, Amizi; Ekeobadi-Amadeus Road-Ahaba Village; Oloko Village; and Awomukwu Village.

For the second phase, he disclosed that 11 additional markets have been selected, including Ahia Orie Umuode and Eke Onu Amaedo in Osisioma Ngwa; Mbawsi Main Market and Umuosu Market in Isiala Ngwa North; Ahia Ugba Daily Market and Nkwoudara Market in Isiala Ngwa South; Timber Market in Umuahia North; Afor-Ibeji Market and Eke Udi Market in Umuahia South; as well as Ahia Orie Ibere and Nnono Market in Ikwuano.

He added that 13 more communities would also benefit, including Umuokwa Community in Isiala Amapu Ntigha, Eziama Ntigha, Trademore Estate in Umuahia, Seat of Wisdom Seminary School in Ariam, and Azuiyi Oloko Community, among others.

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Akobundu further highlighted other ongoing constituency projects across Abia Central, including the construction and furnishing of skills acquisition centres, renovation of schools, provision of transformers, construction of lock-up stores, erosion control works, establishment of primary healthcare centres, and waste recycling initiatives.

He also outlined empowerment and human capital development programmes such as scholarships for 113 constituents at the National Teachers’ Institute, ICT and digital skills training for youths, entrepreneurship support schemes, and sponsorship of students in robotics, embedded systems engineering, and artificial intelligence training.

“We are not relenting. More projects and interventions will be delivered in the coming months,” he said.

He added that his recent medical outreach covered Ikwuano, Osisioma Ngwa, and Umuahia North Local Government Areas, with plans to extend it to Isiala Ngwa North, Isiala Ngwa South, and Umuahia South.

Akobundu further disclosed that additional road projects and other constituency interventions across Abia Central would be commissioned within the next four months.

“This is just the beginning, expect more,” the senator stated.