APC Chieftain Endorses Otti For Second Tenure

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A chieftain of All the Progress Congress APC, Prof. Anthony Agbazuere, has endorsed the Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti for a second tenure ahead of the 2027 governorship election in Abia State.

The endorsement marks another significant boost for Governor Otti’s growing political support base as influential stakeholders across party lines continue to commend his leadership style, infrastructural reforms, and governance approach in the state.

Agbazuere’s decision to align with what many now describe as the “New Abia Winning Team” reflects the increasing confidence in the governor’s developmental agenda.

Speaking during the endorsement, Agbazuere reportedly praised Governor Otti’s commitment to rebuilding Abia State through road infrastructure, economic reforms, improved public services, and transparent governance.

According to him, the governor has demonstrated uncommon dedication toward transforming the state and restoring public trust in leadership.

Political observers believe the endorsement further strengthens Governor Otti’s political standing as several groups, stakeholders, traditional rulers, and political leaders have recently expressed support for his continuity in office beyond 2027.

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Recent reports show that traditional rulers, political stakeholders, and even opposition figures have publicly backed the governor’s re-election bid, citing visible developmental strides across the state.

Agbazuere’s move is also being viewed as a strategic political realignment that could influence more leaders and supporters to identify with Governor Otti’s administration ahead of future political activities in Abia State.

Since assuming office, Governor Otti has continued to receive commendations from different quarters over projects in infrastructure, governance reforms, healthcare, and economic revitalization. Several political leaders and organizations have argued that the governor deserves continuity to consolidate on the gains recorded so far.

With the 2027 political atmosphere gradually taking shape, endorsements such as this are expected to play a key role in shaping alliances and strengthening political structures across Abia State