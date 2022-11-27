Davido Makes First Public Appearance After Son’s Death

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular singer, Davido, has made his first public appearance since the death of his son, Ifeanyi.

He lost his son, Ifeanyi, in October. The singer who had been grieving his loss has not made any public appearance until today, prompting his fans to pray for him for a speedy recovery.

The singer was also billed to make an appearance at the ongoing FIFA World cup but has not shown up, it’s not clear if he will still perform at the mundial that ends in December.

Recall that he joined other renowned artists to sing the theme song for the world cup.

But on Sunday, the DMW singer appeared in his home state of Osun for the inauguration of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, as the next governor of the state.

Adeleke defeated the outgoing governor, Adegboyega Oyetola in a keenly contested election after narrowly missing out in 2019.

Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, shared the photos on his Instagram handle, saying, “Oga, no go ever minus. We outside #aadeleke_01 Osun State Governor.”