DAVIDO: Police Deny Arresting Actress Eniola Badmus Over Death Of Singer’s Son

The Lagos State Police Command has denied arresting actress Eniola Badmus in connection with the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson, told THE WHISTLER on Saturday that reports of the actress’ arrest were false.

While describing the reports as ”fake news”, Hundeyin said there was no update yet on the interrogation of Davido’s domestic workers who were arrested and detained over Ifeanyi’s death.

“There’s nothing like that, it’s fake news,” the Lagos police spokesman said of Badmus’ alleged arrest.

Three-year-old Ifeanyi was reported to have drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s house in Banana Island on October 31, 2022, while his parents were away from home.

In a video circulating on social media, an unidentified woman claimed that Badmus, who is a close friend of Davido, was arrested after one of the domestic aides in detention made certain confessions to the police.

According to the woman, Badmus was the one who called Ifeanyi’s Nanny on phone and she stepped aside to receive the call, leaving the three-year-old to stray to the swimming pool.

The actress faced heavy criticism on social media over allegations that she was the first person to break the news of Ifeanyi’s death on social media.