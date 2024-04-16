Debt Burden: Kaduna Assembly Goes After El-Rufai, Begins Probe Of Administration

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has decided to go after the immediate past governor of the state Mallam Nasir El-Rufai by setting up a probe to investigate his administration.

El-Rufai was governor for eight years from 2015 to 2023.

Advertisement

The house said it decided to set up a fact-finding committee to probe all finances, loans and contract projects awarded under the former administration.

El-Rufai has been in the eye of the storm since his successor, Uba Sani, revealed that he left a huge debt on the state.

Speaking at a town hall meeting, the governor lamented the huge debt inherited from his predecessor, El-Rufai, on May 29, 2023, was affecting his performance.

He said the state was finding it difficult to meet its key obligation including salary payment as his administration inherited $587 million, N85 billion, and 115 contractual liabilities from the ex-governor.

Advertisement

“Despite the huge debt burden of 587 million dollars, 85 billion naira, and N115 billion in contractual liabilities sadly inherited from the previous administration, we remain resolute in steering Kaduna State towards progress and sustainable development.

“We have conducted a thorough assessment of our situation and are sharpening our focus accordingly,” the governor had said.

El-Rufai has not commented on the revelation, which left the public shocked.

Following the revelation of excessive debt, the state assembly said it became necessary to investigate the past administration, top associate and Senior Counsellor on Investment, Jimi Lawal.

The panel it announced would probe financial dealings, loans and grants and other project implementation from 2015-2023.

Advertisement

It also mandated the committee to invite for investigation notable leaders including the former speakers of the 8th and 9th Assembly and commissioners of finance.

Also listed for invitation for investigation are the former Managing Directors of Kaduna Markets, and Commissioners of Budget and Planning, among other persons the panel said would unearth, if any case of corruption and embezzlement, had been committed.