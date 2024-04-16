Fake Naira Merchant Arrested In Enugu

248 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A twenty-four year old Mmaduabuchi Okonkwo, has been arrested in Enugu for being in possession and transacting in fake naira notes.

He was arrested by police operatives serving in Abakaliki Road Police Division of the Enugu State Command. He was arrested at Mkpologu, Emene, Enugu, at the Old IMT Bus Stop, Abakaliki Road, Enugu, on April 10, 2024, the state police command stated on Tuesday.

Advertisement

According to the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, “A total of N40,000 suspected counterfeited one thousand denominated naira notes were recovered from him.”

He said a preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect boarded a minibus from New Haven junction to Old IMT Bus Stop, Enugu, and gave the driver one of the counterfeited notes.

The driver was said to have scrutinized the note, and observed that the currency was fake, thereby raising an alarm that led to the suspect’s arrest.

Ndukwe added that, “Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have paid the sum of ₦25,000 genuine naira notes to his cohort at large for the counterfeited naira notes worth ₦50,000. He further confessed to have spent ₦10,000 out of the fake notes, remaining the ₦40,000 that was recovered from him.”

Advertisement

The state police command said the suspect would be arraigned and prosecuted once investigations were concluded.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has described the suspect’s act as a “premeditated act of economic sabotage aimed at inflicting social, psychological, and economic pains on fellow citizens.”

He enjoined the citizenry to remain law-abiding and exercise caution while transacting with anyone they suspect to be in possession of counterfeited currencies.