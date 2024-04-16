APC Rejects Ganduje’s Suspension, Says It’s Devious Act Of Imposters, Fake News

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rejected the suspension slammed on its National Chairman, Abdullahii Umar Ganduje by the Ganduje Ward.

The ward executive committee in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area had announced the suspension on Monday following what it said were various reported bribery allegations against its National Chairman, which he described as “very serious.”

Following the allegation, the Kano State Anti-Corruption and Public Complaints Commission on Tuesday filed fresh charges against Ganduje wherein it revealed the former Kano State Governor diverted N51.3bn from the local government funds.

But a statement on Tuesday by Felix Morka, its National Publicity Secretary, rejected the suspension and described the group as impostors.

He said the purported suspension by the Executive Committee of the Ganduje Ward “was the devious act of a group of impersonators of Ward a111 out to cause mischief and create confusion in the otherwise peaceful Ganduje Ward chapter of our Party.

“The perpetrators of this criminal act are not card carrying members of APC in the Ward but are individuals affiliated with senior officials and representatives of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP).

“This act procured by officials of the ruling NNPP in Kano is part of the despicable programme of political persecution launched by the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf against Dr. Ganduje, a former Governor of Kano state.

“The purported suspension is downright criminal, and of no effect whatsoever.

“The legitimate Executive Committee of the Ganduje Ward has since denounced the action and reaffirmed Dr. Ganduje as a bonafide member of the Party in the Ward, and in good standing.

“The Party has filed a petition with the Inspector General of Police requesting an expedited investigation of this matter and that the perpetrators and their sponsors be brought to justice.

“We urge our Party faithful and the general public to disregard reports of the suspension of the National Chairman who is, and remains, the National Chairman of our great Party.”

The local government and state executive committees had immediately on Monday rejected the suspension describing them as faceless.