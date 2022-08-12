Defending Champion Messi Fails To Make Balon D’Or Shortlist For First Time In 17 Years

Football
By Martins Ayotunde

Despite winning the last edition, PSG star, Lionel Messi will miss out on this year’s World Best Footballer awards.

Messi was absent from the 30-man shortlist released by the organisers, France Football, on Friday.

The argentine who is the defending champion of football’s most prestigious award failed to make the shortlist for the first time since 2005 after enduring a below-average season with Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

RELATED
Education

SON Inaugurates Committee On Certification In Education Sector

Nigeria

Maitama, Wuse, Other Parts Of Abuja To Experience Power Outage Saturday – AEDC

The 35-year-old, who currently holds the record for the highest number of Balon d’Or awards – seven – was unimpressive last season, managing to score just 11 league goals in 26 appearances.

Incidentally, his PSG teammate, Neymar also missed out on this year’s Balon d’Or awards.

The Brazilian also had an underwhelming season with just 13 goals in 28 matches.

You might also like

JUST-IN: More Pain For Ronaldo As Brighton Beat Man United At Old Trafford

Messi Scores Brace In PSG 5-0 Demolision Of Clermont

Drama As Liverpool Stage Comeback To Draw Newly Promoted Fulham

Arsenal Defeat Crystal Palace In Premier League Opener

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.