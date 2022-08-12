Defending Champion Messi Fails To Make Balon D’Or Shortlist For First Time In 17 Years

Despite winning the last edition, PSG star, Lionel Messi will miss out on this year’s World Best Footballer awards.

Messi was absent from the 30-man shortlist released by the organisers, France Football, on Friday.

The argentine who is the defending champion of football’s most prestigious award failed to make the shortlist for the first time since 2005 after enduring a below-average season with Ligue 1 side, Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

The 35-year-old, who currently holds the record for the highest number of Balon d’Or awards – seven – was unimpressive last season, managing to score just 11 league goals in 26 appearances.

Incidentally, his PSG teammate, Neymar also missed out on this year’s Balon d’Or awards.

The Brazilian also had an underwhelming season with just 13 goals in 28 matches.