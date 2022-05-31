BREAKING: Police Shoot Journalist Covering Mourning Procession In Osun

The Osun State Correspondent of THE NATION newspapers, Toba Adedeji, has been shot by a policeman.

Adedeji was reportedly shot by a policeman who opened fire on the crowd mourning the killing of a businessman, Abiola Afolabi.

Afolabi, who was killed on April 4 by a policeman, was buried today.

After the burial ceremony, his friends and other sympathisers gathered at Ola Iya area of Osogbo to mourn him and stage a peaceful procession.

Eyewitnesses told THE WHISTLER that the policeman fired live bullets at the mourning crowd after his colleagues had shot tear gas to disperse the crowd.

A teenager was also said to have been shot alongside Adedeji, but the whereabout of the second victim could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

The journalist was reported to have been rushed to the Osun State University Teaching Hospital by his colleagues.

One of the journalists at the hospital told our correspondent that ” he has been stabilised. He will be fine.”