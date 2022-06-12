Democracy Day: I’m living Daily With Grief For Victims Of Terrorists–Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration is working seriously to secure the release of abducted people detained in various terrorists enclaves across the country.

The president who said he lives in grief each day for victims of terrorists gave this assurance while delivering a broadcast message, monitored by THE WHISTLER, to commemorate the country’s Democracy Day celebration on Sunday.

Buhari told Nigerians that while his administration pursues the release of abducted persons, security agencies will ensure that their captors are brought to justice.

“On this special day, I want us all to put all victims of terrorist activities in our thoughts and prayers. I am living daily with grief and worry for all those victims and prisoners of terrorism and kidnapping.

“I and the security agencies are doing all we can to free those unfortunate countrymen and countrywomen safely.

“For those who have lost their lives, we will continue to seek justice for their families against the perpetrators. For those currently in captivity, we will not stop until they are freed, and their kidnappers are brought to justice.

“If we all unite, we will be victorious against these agents of terror and destruction,” he said.

The president further acknowledged the worries of Nigerians concerning the upsurge in insecurity across the country, but assured that the federal government was “working hard to contain and address these challenges.”

He added, “We have reformed some of our security structures. Some of the defence assets we procured three years ago have arrived and have been deployed.

“Our cyber security and surveillance systems are being upgraded to further enhance our ability to track and trace criminal elements. We are also recruiting and training new personnel across all our security and intelligence agencies to strengthen the country’s overall security.”