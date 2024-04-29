Court Bars DSTV, GOTV From Increasing Subscriptions

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) sitting in Abuja has restrained Multichoice Nigeria Limited from upward review of the tariff of its subsidiaries, Dstv and GOtv.

The CCPT sitting in Abuja gave the interim order on Monday ahead of the effective date of the planned tariff review by DSTV and Gotv.

Last week, Multichoice notified customers that DSTV and GOtv are set to review prices of rising operating costs.

The review was scheduled to take effect from May 1, 2024.

But the three-member tribunal, presided over by Saratu Shafii, gave the interim order following an ex-parte motion moved by Ejiro Awaritoma, counsel for the applicant, Festus Onifade.

The CCPT restrained Multichoice from reviewing its prices pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed before it.

Shafii said, “The 1st defendant is hereby restrained from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

She directed all parties in the suit to appear before the tribunal on May 7 at 10 am for the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Onifade, on April 29, 2024 filed a suit marked: CCPT/OP/2/2024, had dragged Multi-Choice Nigeria Ltd and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) before the tribunal.

Onifade sought two orders, “an order of interim injunction of this honourable tribunal restraining the 1st defendant, whether by themselves, her privies, assigns by whatsoever name called from going ahead with impending price increase schedule to take effect from 1st May, 2024, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order restraining the 1st defendant from taking any step(s) that may negatively affect the rights of the claimant and other consumers in respect of the suit pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.”