Speaker Abbas, Gbajabiamila, Kalu Inspect Renovated Chambers As Reps Resume Tuesday

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on Monday inspected the renovated chambers of the House ahead of lawmakers’ resumption on Tuesday.

The Speaker in company of the immediate past Speaker and Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu inspected the chambers.

Principal officers and members who joined the inspection tour of the chamber and the newly built National Assembly Library were impressed with the job done.

Speaker Abbas, who addressed journalists in the chambers, said he was delighted by its new look and the facilities installed in the building.

“The quality of work done has erased the scepticism about the capacity of a local contractor handling the project.”

“I appreciate the Chief of Staff to the President for initiating the renovation project, as well as the construction of the NASS Library and the National Assembly Service Commission Complex.”

Gbajabiamila also expressed satisfaction with the work done in the chambers.

” This is a Job well done, we now have a brand new chamber”

“I would have loved the renovation to have been completed before I left the House to take my new appointment.”

The Chief of Staff to the President, however, shared the credit with members of the 9th House, whom he said backed him on the projects.

Recall that the White House section of the complex, which houses the House and the Senate chambers, was constructed during the military regime of late General Sani Abacha. Since then, there was no major renovation on the two chambers.

However, during the 9th Assembly, Gbajabiamila initiated the renovation of the House Chambers, which was extended to the Senate chambers.

The lawmakers moved to temporary chambers since 2022 when the renovation commenced. They are billed to resume at the renovated chambers on Tuesday.