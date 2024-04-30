Super Falcons Goalkeeper, Nnadozie Wins Goalkeeper Of The Year Award In France

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie has been named the goalkeeper of the year in the French D1 Arkema Women’s League.

The Paris FC goalkeeper beat Olympic Lyon’s goalkeeper, Christiane Endler and Katarzyna Kiedrzynek of PSG to win the award.

Nnadozie produced series of sensational saves and penalty saving heroics for Paris FC in the League and also in the Uefa Women’s Champions League.

She has saved seven penalties this season, the highest by any goalkeeper in Europe.

This is her first individual award in France after she was nominated for the same award last season.

Nnadozie expressed her delight on social media after she was handed the award at a ceremony in France.

She wrote on X: I’m excited to have won the French D1 Arkema Goalkeeper of the Year. A big thanks to everyone who voted for me and also a special appreciation to my coaches and teammates for all the support and encouragement, to amazing family and naija fans.”

Similarly, FC Paris President, Pierre Ferracci showered encomiums on Nnadozie for her impressive performances for the club.

He said: “It’s very pleasing, because she deserves it and she achieved an exceptional Champions League and not only on penalties. She is adorable. It is deserved. We know that she will be courted this summer but we will try to keep her,”

Nnadozie was also named in the French Women’s League team of the season.

The 23-year-old has also been spectacular for the Super Falcons with stunning performances at the FIFA World Cup in 2023 and also recently against South Africa in the Olympic qualifiers.