Despite Declaration Of Strike, Abuja Doctors Attend To Patients

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Despite the “total and indefinite strike” action declared by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), doctors in the nation’s capital Abuja were seen at work on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The NARD had declared the strike following government’s failure to meet its demands.

But when THE WHISTLER visited the Kubwa General Hospital on Wednesday by 12 noon, doctors were seen attending to patients.

Our correspondent observed that normal consultations and treatment were ongoing at the general hospital while patients in their numbers were seen seated in the waiting section to be attended to by the doctors.

When the reporter approached a nurse concerning the strike, she said the strike at the Kubwa General Hospital would take effect by today midnight (Thursday), adding however,that the hospital would wait for further instructions before it embarks on the strike declared by NARD.



Advertisement

The NARD president, Dr Orji Emeka Innocent, Tuesday evening said the strike will commence today(Wednesday ) following a decision reached at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Lagos.

Contained in the statement made available on Tuesday evening, the resident doctors also listed demands to include the immediate payment of the 2023 MRTF, the immediate release of the circular on one-for-one replacement and the payment of skipping arrears among others.