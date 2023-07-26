BREAKING: Senate Calls For Extradition Of Self-styled IPOB Leader Simon Ekpa, Condemns Sit-At-Home

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senate on Wednesday called for the extradition of Simon Ekpa back to Nigeria from Finland to face the full weight of the law over his antics which it said is corrupting the minds of youth in the South East

Advertisement

Ekpa, a Nigerian who resides in Finland, has been calling for sit-at-home in the South East to protest continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu.

This was as it condemned the ongoing Sit-at-home in the South East.

This followed a motion from Senator Osita Osinazu, Imo State, co-sponsored by all senators from the Southeast. The motion called for an end to the sit-at-home and condemned Ekpa whom he called “a gang leader.”

Ekpa is a Finnish Nigerian who has been accused of threatening people to sit-at-home and inciting the youth in the zone to shutdown markets and other commercial activities on Mondays in the name of calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Kanu has been in DSS custody facing several charges bordering on treason.

Advertisement

Worried by the development, the Senate expressed said, “something must be done urgently.”

Senator Gbenga Daniel, Ogun, who rose to second the motion said it’s a national problem, which is affecting commercial activities in the zone.

He said the sit-at-home is being made in the zone “where giant strides are being made. If commercial activities are being shut down, it’s indeed a national problem.

“While a number of people have fallen victim, I recall my good friend Ahmad Gulak was shot by people enforcing this sit-at-home order.”

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe from Abia State, in his contribution, said his state is “the epicentre” of the malaise.

Advertisement

He said the matter of sit-at-home started in August 2021 when the agitation group called Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, insisted on going on sit-at-home because their leader was arrested by the DSS.

He said when the criminal angle began, “IPOB said they are no longer in support of sit-at-home.”

He averred that criminals took over to “kill, maim and commit all sorts of evil.”

He further revealed that during a visit to Nnamdi Kanu in DSS custody, Kanu dissociated himself from the sit-at-home and denied knowing or authorising Simon Ekpa to act in the way he’s doing.

“There’s no one in the south east who supports sit-at-home. This is beyond the citizenry,” he said.

“What the criminals have done is to use terror tactics to intimidate the public. He added that the DSS confirmed it is the activities of few people who come out to shoot people, dispossess them of their belongings and run to hide.”

Advertisement

Also contributing, former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, lamented that “These boys have caused manufacturing problems in Abia. People have suffered so much because where this is happening is Aba, commercial hub.

“It’s not the work of the president. When we were governors, their leaders did something like that. I called on him, you can’t do that here.

“The South East governors have a lot to do to end the malaise. These boys are in the bush causing troubles.

“It’s something we need to brief the security agencies. They will be able to adopt strategies to fish these boys out.

“It has caused billions of naira. These boys are hijacking trailers. People from Borno and other places that used to come to Aba to buy goods no longer come.

“The other day, they hijacked a trailer until the military intervened.

“They burnt my campaign centre the other day. We can’t runway.

“The governor’s are the problem. They must come together to work together to tackle the problem,” Kalu who was Chief Whip of the 9th Senate added.

The presiding officer and President of the Senate, Goodwill Akpabio said it’s a national issue, which has affected people who used to travel long distances to conduct economic activities in the zone.

“This must stop,” Akpabio said.

Akpabio in his ruling commended the mover of the motion saying, “Insecurity anywhere is insecurity everywhere.

“We want to proffer solutions even outside this chamber. We must talk to the security agencies to help bring the situation to an end.

“It’s affecting lives, poverty and creating a state of fear where some people can no longer farm and it has increased hunger in the land.”

Based on additional motion moved by Senator Ifeanyi Uba, Anambra, the Senate observed one minute silence for all those who have been killed during the sit-at-home.

This report was updated to include the ruling of the Senate.