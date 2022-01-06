Detainees Freed As Gunmen Attack Imo Police Station With Explosives

A police station in Dikenafai, Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State Police, was on Thursday attacked by hoodlums using explosives and other dangerous weapons.

An unspecified number of detainees were reportedly freed after the hoodlums who reportedly came with explosive devices attacked the station.

However, some of the escaped detainees were recaptured by a local vigilante group in the area, reports The Nation.

Explosives reportedly detonated by the assailants destroyed the station’s reception desk, administrative office and the Divisional Police Officer’s office.

But when THE WHISTLER called the Imo State police public relations officer, Michael Abattam, to confirm the incident, he said the attack was repelled by the police and that there were no loss of lives.