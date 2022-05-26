Digital Transformation Possible If Nigeria Adopts Global Quality Infrastructure—Trade Minister

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Richard Adeniyi Adebayo, said that digital transformation will be realized more quickly if global quality infrastructure is adopted.

He said this known at a press briefing in Abuja to mark the World Metrology Day with the theme, “Metrology in the digital era.”

Adebayo said the World Metrology Day is celebrated on 20th of May, each year and is jointly realized by the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) and the International Organization of Legal Metrology (DIM).

He further said that the adaptation of the theme for this year’s World Metrology Day could not have been more appropriate considering the digital revolution being experienced in the past two decades.

He added that Nigeria has taken cognizance of the importance of digital technology and its attendant economic benefits, that it had to establish a full-fledged Ministry, the Federal Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy to drive the process in the country.

He said, “The opportunities brought by digital transformation will be realized more quickly if the global quality infrastructure can be adopted to promote and use new digital technology that generate and use data that is fair.”

He said the Weights and Measures Department is a major stakeholder in the international metrological community.

Adebayo explained that the need for accurate measurement in aviation, trade, health, oil and gas production, power, transportation, water, banking, telecommunication, food processing cannot be over emphasized.

The Director, Weights and Measures Department, Mr. Hassan Tai Ejibunu said one of the corner stone of digital transformation is the open and transparent exchange of information.