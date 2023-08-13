Disasi Scores As Chelsea, Liverpool Premier League Match End In Draw

Football
By Ukpe Philip

Chelsea and Liverpool Fc have both ended their first Premier league match of the season in a 1-1 draw.

Chelsea and Liverpool had disappointing seasons, which resulted in drastic changes at both clubs.

Former Chelsea managers, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, have been replaced with Mauricio Pochettino to force a change in the team.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have offloaded their ageing midfield with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho sent off to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to replace them.

On Sunday, Liverpool first showed off their strength scoring in the 18th minute by Luis Diaz.

Mo Salah scored in the 30th minute but VAR ruled it offside.

But Chelsea mounted pressure on Liverpool to get an equaliser in the 37th minute.

Alexi Disasi scored Chelsea’s goal in his debut match.

Two minutes later, Chilwell squeezed a goal unto the net to put Chelsea ahead but he was also flagged offside.

Darwin Nunez almost scored for Liverpool in the second minute of the additional time.

