Doctors Return To Work As NARD Suspends Strike After 10 Days

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Association of Resident Doctors has suspended its strike ten days after it ordered its members to down their tools.

The President of NARD, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, disclosed the information to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

Speaking to Channels Television, the president said the decision to suspend the nationwide strike was reached during a virtual meeting held by its members on Saturday.

He said the meeting lasted for about 15 hours and its members decided to only suspend the strike to further avert untold hardship for sick patients.

The development came barely 24 hours after the doctors held an emergency meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige.

Although Ngige had accused the doctors of playing with the lives of Nigerians because of the strike, he disclosed that a five-man committee had been set up to look into some of the doctors’ demands.

Ngige had said the committee was expected to look at the non-payment of House Officers’ salaries within 72 hours and also produce a valid list to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), through the Federal Ministry of Health.