We Didn’t Suspend Night Shift, UCH Doctors Say As Hospital Continue To Experience Blackout

The Association of Resident Doctors(ARD), University College Hospital, Ibadan, Oyo State, has stated that it had never suspended the night shift or embarked on strike action as reported in the media.

The association was speaking following a report that the Joint Action Committee(JAC), a coalition of all hospital unions, had instructed its members in the hospital to reduce their work schedule by working between 8am and 4pm daily.

It was gathered that the ARD and Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria of the institution were not part of the Joint Action Committee.

Recall that the Unions had suspended the night shift to protest the disconnection of UCH power supply by Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company over alleged N495m unpaid electricity bills.

In a statement signed by its President and General Secretary, John Oladapo and Gboyega Ajibola, respectively, the doctors described the story as untrue, not accurate, and a distortion of the events.

The doctors added that though they stand in solidarity with all health workers concerning the sub par working conditions, it is important to note that they stand at their duty posts, providing essential care and service to those in need.

The statement read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to some publications in the media that have been misleading the public about the prolonged power outage at the University College Hospital. These reports have stated that ‘UCH doctors suspend night shift, begin strike Tuesday” or similar variations, which are untrue, not accurate and a distortion of the events.

“It has been widely reported that the IBEDC disconnected the power supply to the UCH due to a billing disagreement. As a result, patient care has been hampered, healthcare delivery has become suboptimal, and there has been an increased risk of hazard to all the hospital’s health workers.

“The ARD-UCH stands in solidarity with all health workers concerning the sub-par working conditions. It is, however, important to let the public know that UCH doctors stand at their duty posts, providing essential care and service to those in need,” the statement said.