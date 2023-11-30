Don’t Sell Your Start-Up Pack, Create Wealth With Them —ITF Tells Graduates

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Industrial Training Fund, ITF, on Thursday, urged the 190 youths and women who were equipped with skills in Solar Power Installation, POP and Painting, to desist from selling off the various start-up packs to be delivered to them.

This was disclosed by the Director General and Chief Executive Officer Afiz Oluwatoyin at the 2023 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) in Partnership with the Nigerian Breweries National Youth Empowerment Programme in Abuja.

Advertisement

Oluwatoyin represented by the Director of Technical and Vocational Skills Training Development Department James Abimbola said the 2023 graduation is a transformative brainchild of the ITF that is implemented to fast-track the achievement of the Federal Government policy on job and wealth creation and tackling of unemployment and poverty in the country.

“The NISDP focuses on skills acquisition to create jobs to curb the rampant unemployment situation in the country and breed a new generation of entrepreneurs to transform the economic landscape of the country.

“This year, the NISDP and the ITF-Nigerian Breweries National Youth Empowerment Programme were implemented in the FCT; training 190 Youths and Women who were equipped with skills in Solar Power Installation, POP and Painting, Hair Dressing/Beauty Care, Ladies’ Wig Cap Making, Mobile Phone Repairs Leather Works (Shoe and Bag Making) and Electrical Installation.

”To my esteemed graduates, I wish to use this opportunity to urge you to resolve to utilise the opportunity provided by this training to make a decent living for yourselves and your families and be good ambassadors of the ITF.

Advertisement

“Do not consider selling the start-up packs that will be presented to you as it is your ticket to the world and an opportunity for you to contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian economy” He said.

Speaking further, Oluwatoyin decried the situation in Nigeria, where the youths roam the streets without any form of gainful employment giving rise to crimes and other social vices that bedevil our dear Nation today.

For ITF to become a catalyst for National growth by deepening its activities and their impact on the National economy through the expansion of access both locally and internationally, Oluwatoyin Said he will be utilizing modern technology and the enthronement of a new culture.

He said,” We will unveil a comprehensive vision of what the ITF of the future will look like. In the interim, plans are in motion to fully execute all targets of the Fund as set by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment especially as they relate to the National Artisan Registration and Development Programme (NARDEP).

“In this regard, we have inaugurated a steering committee for the implementation of NARDEP. The committee is expected to amongst others; develop the requisite framework for the implementation of NARDEP; identify, categorize and sensitize artisans on registration and licencing; facilitate the development of digital platforms for registration and monitoring of artisans and establish needed linkages required for local and international certifications for artisans”.

Advertisement

Confirming the ministry support, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Anite said the NARDEP will drive the actualisation of the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), which is expected to deliver one million service export jobs over the next five years.

Also, she said the program will boost and increase foreign exchange earnings and revenue for Nigeria; create and stimulate the growth of ancillary industries and support services and; improve skills amongst others.

She said, “The program will serve as a special purpose vehicle to position Nigeria as a leading global hub for service export, talent sourcing and talent export as well as address the unique needs and challenges faced by the talent and service sector industry.

“And with a highly youthful population and over 1.7 million graduates from our tertiary institutions joining the workforce each year, we have the potential as a nation to provide high-quality talent for the Global Service export and outsourcing industry.

Also speaking Hans Essaadi Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries represented by Sade Morgan corporate affairs Director, NB plc said the beneficiaries from 24 states and the FCT were selected through the needs assessments.

The States according to Morgan are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Rivers, Imo, Oyo, Nasarawa, Benue, Ebonyi, Ogun, Kaduna, Anambra, Kogi, Delta, Ondo, Kano, Kebbi, Borno, Niger, Sokoto, Adamawa, Benue, Edo, Plateau state and the FCT.

Advertisement

She also encouraged each participant to continue seeking knowledge, adapting to change, and embracing new challenges.

“The skills and equipment acquired during this training are not just tools for today but assets for a lifetime” Morgan noted.